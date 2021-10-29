Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) with one touchdown.
- He also has 241 receiving yards (40.2 per game) on 25 catches, with four TDs.
- He has handled 114, or 61.0%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Over his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game versus the Buccaneers, 9.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Allowing 67.4 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.
- This season the Buccaneers have conceded three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Kamara put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 20 times.
- He racked up 128 yards on 10 receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Kamara has 242 rushing yards on 62 attempts (80.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
- He has added 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
114
61.0%
419
1
16
53.3%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
92
49.2%
294
1
14
46.7%
3.2
Jameis Winston
28
15.0%
126
1
4
13.3%
4.5
Taysom Hill
16
8.6%
77
3
8
26.7%
4.8
