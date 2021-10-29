There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (4-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) square off in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) with one touchdown.

He also has 241 receiving yards (40.2 per game) on 25 catches, with four TDs.

He has handled 114, or 61.0%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Over his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game versus the Buccaneers, 9.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Allowing 67.4 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.

This season the Buccaneers have conceded three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Kamara put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 20 times.

He racked up 128 yards on 10 receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Kamara has 242 rushing yards on 62 attempts (80.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.

He has added 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 114 61.0% 419 1 16 53.3% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 92 49.2% 294 1 14 46.7% 3.2 Jameis Winston 28 15.0% 126 1 4 13.3% 4.5 Taysom Hill 16 8.6% 77 3 8 26.7% 4.8

