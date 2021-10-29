Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Alvin Kamara before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kamara's New Orleans Saints (4-2) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) square off in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has taken 114 carries for a team-leading 419 rushing yards (69.8 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He also has 241 receiving yards (40.2 per game) on 25 catches, with four TDs.
  • He has handled 114, or 61.0%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Over his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 52.2 rushing yards per game versus the Buccaneers, 9.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara has had a rushing touchdown in five games against the Buccaneers, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Allowing 67.4 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the league.
  • This season the Buccaneers have conceded three rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Kamara put together a 51-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 20 times.
  • He racked up 128 yards on 10 receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Kamara has 242 rushing yards on 62 attempts (80.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He has added 15 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

114

61.0%

419

1

16

53.3%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

92

49.2%

294

1

14

46.7%

3.2

Jameis Winston

28

15.0%

126

1

4

13.3%

4.5

Taysom Hill

16

8.6%

77

3

8

26.7%

4.8

Powered By Data Skrive