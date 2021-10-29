The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. UL Monroe is a 27-point underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5 for the contest.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 57.5 points just two times this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of UL Monroe's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 4.8 points higher than the combined 52.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.9 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The Mountaineers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53 points, 4.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 27 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers average 3.1 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Warhawks surrender (34.4).

Appalachian State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 34.4 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 456.1 yards per game, just 7.4 more than the 448.7 the Warhawks allow per contest.

When Appalachian State amasses more than 448.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Warhawks have 14 takeaways .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 27 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Warhawks score just 2.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Mountaineers surrender (24).

When UL Monroe records more than 24 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Warhawks average 73.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (375).

The Warhawks have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats