Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers
Over/under insights
- Arizona's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of seven times.
- Green Bay's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Thursday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.
- The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Arizona is 6-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).
- When Arizona scores more than 20.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cardinals collect 402.1 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 331.4 the Packers allow per outing.
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 331.4 yards.
- This year, the Cardinals have six turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (11).
Packers stats and trends
- In Green Bay's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Packers average 7.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (16.3).
- Green Bay is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.
- The Packers rack up 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow (316.7).
- In games that Green Bay churns out more than 316.7 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year the Packers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).
Home and road insights
- Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.
- At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6-point favorites or more.
- Arizona has gone over the total once in three home games this season.
- The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).
- In away games, Green Bay is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
- Green Bay has gone over the total once in four away games this year.
- Packers away games this season average 48.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).
