A pair of hot teams meet when the Arizona Cardinals (7-0), winners of seven in a row, square off against the Green Bay Packers (6-1), who are on a six-game winning streak, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at State Farm Stadium. Green Bay is a 6-point underdog in the matchup. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 50.5 points four of seven times.

Green Bay's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.1 points per game average.

The 37.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.3 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 0.1 more than Thursday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Packers have averaged a total of 48.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 6-1-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals put up 11.2 more points per game (32.1) than the Packers surrender (20.9).

When Arizona scores more than 20.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cardinals collect 402.1 yards per game, 70.7 more yards than the 331.4 the Packers allow per outing.

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 331.4 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have six turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (11).

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Packers average 7.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (16.3).

Green Bay is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Packers rack up 21.2 more yards per game (337.9) than the Cardinals allow (316.7).

In games that Green Bay churns out more than 316.7 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Packers have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-0 overall there, this season.

At home, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6-point favorites or more.

Arizona has gone over the total once in three home games this season.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 48.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

In away games, Green Bay is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in four away games this year.

Packers away games this season average 48.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

