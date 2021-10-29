The Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 16-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have scored at least 53 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Washington State's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.

Saturday's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the two team's combined 56.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is nine points greater than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Sun Devils put up 6.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Cougars allow (25.1).

Arizona State is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.1 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 40.9 more yards per game (432.3) than the Cougars give up per outing (391.4).

In games that Arizona State piles up over 391.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Cougars have forced (15).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

This year the Cougars average six more points per game (24.9) than the Sun Devils surrender (18.9).

Washington State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Cougars rack up 372.6 yards per game, 51.3 more yards than the 321.3 the Sun Devils allow.

In games that Washington State picks up more than 321.3 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Sun Devils have forced a turnover (11) this season.

