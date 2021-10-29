The Carolina Panthers (3-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is a 3-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of six times.

Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Falcons stats and trends

Thus far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.

The Falcons average 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (307.4).

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 307.4 yards.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (29.3).

The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons allow per contest (362.7).

In games that Carolina picks up more than 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

In away games, Carolina has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

Away from home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.

In three road games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.

The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

