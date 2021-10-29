Publish date:
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of six times.
- Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Falcons stats and trends
- Thus far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.
- The Falcons average 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (307.4).
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 307.4 yards.
- This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year the Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (29.3).
- The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons allow per contest (362.7).
- In games that Carolina picks up more than 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
- This season, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
- This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
- In away games, Carolina has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- Away from home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
- In three road games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).
