October 29, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (3-4) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is a 3-point favorite in the contest. An over/under of 46.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Falcons vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of six times.
  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 50.2 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.7 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 47.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Thus far this season Atlanta has two wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
  • The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (22.5) than the Panthers surrender (20.9).
  • Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.9 points.
  • The Falcons average 46.8 more yards per game (354.2) than the Panthers give up per contest (307.4).
  • Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 307.4 yards.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).
  • Carolina has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • This year the Panthers score 8.4 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons give up (29.3).
  • The Panthers rack up 34.7 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Falcons allow per contest (362.7).
  • In games that Carolina picks up more than 362.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in three home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).
  • In away games, Carolina has just one win against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In three road games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Panthers away games this season is 45.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

