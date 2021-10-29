Publish date:
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points only once this season.
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 10.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 18.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 12.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 8.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels give up (28.3).
- Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422).
- Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
- The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per matchup (342).
- When Ole Miss totals more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This season the Rebels have five turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Ole Miss
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
41.9
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
541.1
342
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422
5
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
12