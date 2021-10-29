Two of the nation's most prolific offenses meet when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) take college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points only once this season.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 10.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 18.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 12.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 8.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Tigers rack up 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels give up (28.3).

Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422).

Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).

Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.

The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per matchup (342).

When Ole Miss totals more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This season the Rebels have five turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (6).

Season Stats