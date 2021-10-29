Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Auburn vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two of the nation's most prolific offenses meet when the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 0-0 SEC) take college football's 23rd-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 7 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Tigers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • Auburn has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points only once this season.
  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of six games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 10.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 18.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Tigers games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 12.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 75.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 8.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Auburn is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Tigers rack up 7.1 more points per game (35.4) than the Rebels give up (28.3).
  • Auburn is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.3 points.
  • The Tigers rack up 25.9 more yards per game (447.9) than the Rebels give up per outing (422).
  • Auburn is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team picks up more than 422 yards.
  • The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.
  • Ole Miss is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rebels have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Rebels score 22.2 more points per game (41.9) than the Tigers allow (19.7).
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 19.7 points.
  • The Rebels average 199.1 more yards per game (541.1) than the Tigers give up per matchup (342).
  • When Ole Miss totals more than 342 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • This season the Rebels have five turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (6).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

AuburnStatsOle Miss

35.4

Avg. Points Scored

41.9

19.7

Avg. Points Allowed

28.3

447.9

Avg. Total Yards

541.1

342

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

422

5

Giveaways

5

6

Takeaways

12