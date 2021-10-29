Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 18.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.2 points above the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).
- Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.
- The Bears rack up 471.0 yards per game, 36.1 more yards than the 434.9 the Longhorns give up per outing.
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 434.9 yards.
- This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns put up 41.6 points per game, 22.9 more than the Bears give up (18.7).
- Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.
- The Longhorns collect 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (335.0).
- When Texas piles up over 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This season the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas
38.3
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
471.0
Avg. Total Yards
456.7
335.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
434.9
5
Giveaways
8
11
Takeaways
11