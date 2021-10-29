Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Baylor vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Texas Longhorns (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the ninth-ranked scoring offense will meet the No. 16 Baylor Bears (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Bears are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest. The contest has a 61.5-point over/under.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 18.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.2 points above the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Bears games have an average total of 49.5 points this season, 12.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 60.1 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baylor is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears are 3-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 8.7 more points per game (38.3) than the Longhorns allow (29.6).
  • Baylor is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.6 points.
  • The Bears rack up 471.0 yards per game, 36.1 more yards than the 434.9 the Longhorns give up per outing.
  • Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 434.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bears have five turnovers, six fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (11).
  • Texas is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Longhorns have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Longhorns put up 41.6 points per game, 22.9 more than the Bears give up (18.7).
  • Texas is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 18.7 points.
  • The Longhorns collect 121.7 more yards per game (456.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (335.0).
  • When Texas piles up over 335.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • This season the Longhorns have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

BaylorStatsTexas

38.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.6

18.7

Avg. Points Allowed

29.6

471.0

Avg. Total Yards

456.7

335.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

434.9

5

Giveaways

8

11

Takeaways

11