Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 passing yards this season (252.5 per game) and has a 65.1% completion percentage (153-of-235), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on eight carries.

The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 210.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 714 passing yards over his last three games (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (70-of-105), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

