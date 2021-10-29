Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC North rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 passing yards this season (252.5 per game) and has a 65.1% completion percentage (153-of-235), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on eight carries.
  • The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 210.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 714 passing yards over his last three games (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (70-of-105), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Powered By Data Skrive