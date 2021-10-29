Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,515 passing yards this season (252.5 per game) and has a 65.1% completion percentage (153-of-235), throwing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (1.0 ypg) on eight carries.
- The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 62.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Roethlisberger averaged 210.6 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Browns, 210.6 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns are giving up 235.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 outing against the Seahawks, Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards while completing 72.5% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 714 passing yards over his last three games (238.0 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (70-of-105), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
