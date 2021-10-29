Oddsmakers project a competitive contest between MWC foes when the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) visit the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdogs. The point total is 51.5 for the game.

Odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Colorado State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 54 points per game average.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 60.4 points per game in 2021, 8.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 1.1 points higher than the 50.4 average total in Rams games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos score 9.0 more points per game (29.4) than the Rams allow (20.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos average 67.7 more yards per game (363.0) than the Rams allow per contest (295.3).

Boise State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up over 295.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Rams have forced (9).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Rams have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Rams put up just 2.5 more points per game (24.6) than the Broncos surrender (22.1).

When Colorado State scores more than 22.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Rams rack up just 0.4 fewer yards per game (407.0) than the Broncos allow per matchup (407.4).

In games that Colorado State totals more than 407.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times, 10 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats