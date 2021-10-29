The Miami Dolphins (1-6) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is a two-touchdown favorite in the game. The point total is set at 48.5 for the game.

Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Bills put up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins allow (29.6).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 29.6 points.

The Bills collect just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).

In games that Buffalo totals over 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Dolphins have forced (9).

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills allow (16.3).

When Miami records more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Dolphins average 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).

Miami is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team picks up over 270.2 yards.

This season the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 14-point favorites or greater.

Buffalo has gone over the total once in three home games this year.

Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, away from home.

This season, in four road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

