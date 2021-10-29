Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
Over/under insights
- Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.9, is 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2020, 1.3 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 45.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's six games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bills won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bills put up 4.2 more points per game (33.8) than the Dolphins allow (29.6).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 29.6 points.
- The Bills collect just 3.4 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Dolphins give up per contest (414.9).
- In games that Buffalo totals over 414.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, four fewer than the Dolphins have forced (9).
Dolphins stats and trends
- In Miami's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Dolphins put up just 1.8 more points per game (18.1) than the Bills allow (16.3).
- When Miami records more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Dolphins average 37.4 more yards per game (307.6) than the Bills allow (270.2).
- Miami is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall when the team picks up over 270.2 yards.
- This season the Dolphins have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 14-point favorites or greater.
- Buffalo has gone over the total once in three home games this year.
- Bills home games this season average 46.8 total points, 1.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
- Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, away from home.
- This season, in four road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Dolphins away games average 45.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
