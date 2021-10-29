Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Bowling Green's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons surrender (28.9).
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.
- The Bulls collect 55.0 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).
- In games that Buffalo picks up more than 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.
- Bowling Green has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Falcons rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).
- Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.
- The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
32.4
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
25.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
415.1
Avg. Total Yards
314.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
360.1
8
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12