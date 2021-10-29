Oddsmakers heavily favor the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 0-0 MAC) when they host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13.5 points. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.9 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the 54.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

So far this season Buffalo has two wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Bulls put up 3.5 more points per game (32.4) than the Falcons surrender (28.9).

Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Bulls collect 55.0 more yards per game (415.1) than the Falcons give up per matchup (360.1).

In games that Buffalo picks up more than 360.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Falcons have forced (12).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.

Bowling Green has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Bulls surrender (25.6).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.6 points.

The Falcons rack up 88.9 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Bulls allow (403.8).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 15 times, five more than the Bulls' takeaways (10).

Season Stats