Publish date:
BYU vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this year.
- In 42.9% of Virginia's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (26.4).
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.
- The Cougars collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers allow per contest (432.8).
- In games that BYU picks up over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Cavaliers rack up 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).
- Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (386.4).
- When Virginia amasses over 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Virginia
26.0
Avg. Points Scored
37.6
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
401.6
Avg. Total Yards
539.5
386.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.8
7
Giveaways
10
12
Takeaways
9