Oddsmakers project a close game when the No. 25 BYU Cougars (6-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (6-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 64 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for BYU vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

BYU has not yet combined with its opponents to put up more than 64 points in a game this year.

In 42.9% of Virginia's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.6, is 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.2, 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 65.7 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Cavaliers surrender (26.4).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.4 points.

The Cougars collect 31.2 fewer yards per game (401.6), than the Cavaliers allow per contest (432.8).

In games that BYU picks up over 432.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Cavaliers have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Cavaliers rack up 15.1 more points per game (37.6) than the Cougars allow (22.5).

Virginia is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 153.1 more yards per game (539.5) than the Cougars give up per contest (386.4).

When Virginia amasses over 386.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats