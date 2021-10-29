In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about C.J. Uzomah and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) meet the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has totaled 256 yards on 17 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.6 yards per game on 19 targets.

Uzomah has been the target of 8.9% (19 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Uzomah has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Jets, Uzomah has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are allowing 291.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Uzomah was targeted three times and racked up 91 yards on three receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Uzomah has also chipped in with eight receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns during his last three games. He's been targeted eight times, producing 40.7 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8%

