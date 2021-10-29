Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Calvin Ridley for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Ridley's Atlanta Falcons (3-3) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Odds

Calvin Ridley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ridley has recorded 281 receiving yards (46.8 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 31 balls on 52 targets.

Ridley has been the target of 21.1% (52 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Ridley has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ridley's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ridley is averaging 91.8 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Panthers, 19.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In six matchups versus the Panthers, Ridley has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Panthers are giving up 216.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Ridley was targeted 10 times, totaling 26 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Ridley has added 11 grabs for 106 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and put up 35.3 receiving yards per game.

Ridley's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

Powered By Data Skrive