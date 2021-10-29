Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- He also tacked on 23 yards on four carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
- In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 775 yards (258.3 per game) while completing 53 of 81 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
