October 29, 2021
Publish date:

Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 23 yards on four carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.
  • In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 775 yards (258.3 per game) while completing 53 of 81 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

