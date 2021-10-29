Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South opponents square off in Week 8 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has 1,695 passing yards (242.1 ypg), completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 97 rushing yards (13.9 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz accounts for 33.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 219 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Wentz averages 271 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Titans, 22.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Titans over those matchups, Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 291.0 yards per game through the air.

The Titans' defense is 17th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 150-yard performance against the 49ers last week, completing 65.4% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

He also tacked on 23 yards on four carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt while rushing for one touchdown.

In his last three outings, Wentz has thrown for 775 yards (258.3 per game) while completing 53 of 81 passes (65.4%), with six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 29 rushing yards (9.7 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

