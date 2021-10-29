There will be player props available for Chris Godwin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) take on the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Godwin's team-leading 520 receiving yards (74.3 per game) have come on 42 receptions (57 targets) including three touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 18.4% (57 total) of his team's 309 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Godwin's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the Saints are 20.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Godwin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Saints are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Godwin was targeted 11 times and racked up 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Godwin has hauled in 20 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and averages 74.7 receiving yards.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive