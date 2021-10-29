Publish date:
Chris Godwin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds
Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Godwin's team-leading 520 receiving yards (74.3 per game) have come on 42 receptions (57 targets) including three touchdowns.
- Godwin has been the target of 18.4% (57 total) of his team's 309 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.2% passing plays and 34.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Godwin's 55.6 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the Saints are 20.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Godwin has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Saints are allowing 265.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Godwin was targeted 11 times and racked up 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Godwin has hauled in 20 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and averages 74.7 receiving yards.
Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
