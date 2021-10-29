Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Chuba Hubbard will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) play the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has churned out a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
  • He has handled 84, or 44.9%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Falcons are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Giants, Hubbard carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards.
  • He also reeled in four passes for 28 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • Hubbard has also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 ypg).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

84

44.9%

309

1

8

26.7%

3.7

Christian McCaffrey

52

27.8%

201

1

12

40.0%

3.9

Sam Darnold

26

13.9%

110

5

6

20.0%

4.2

Royce Freeman

15

8.0%

52

0

2

6.7%

3.5

Powered By Data Skrive