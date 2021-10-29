Chuba Hubbard will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 8 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) play the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has churned out a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and scored one touchdown.

He's also caught 17 passes for 110 yards (15.7 per game).

He has handled 84, or 44.9%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Falcons are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Giants, Hubbard carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards.

He also reeled in four passes for 28 yards.

Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Hubbard has also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 ypg).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 84 44.9% 309 1 8 26.7% 3.7 Christian McCaffrey 52 27.8% 201 1 12 40.0% 3.9 Sam Darnold 26 13.9% 110 5 6 20.0% 4.2 Royce Freeman 15 8.0% 52 0 2 6.7% 3.5

