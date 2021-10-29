Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has churned out a team-high 309 rushing yards (44.1 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 110 yards (15.7 per game).
- He has handled 84, or 44.9%, of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Falcons are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Giants, Hubbard carried the ball 12 times for 28 yards.
- He also reeled in four passes for 28 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Hubbard has 190 rushing yards on 52 carries (63.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- Hubbard has also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 ypg).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
84
44.9%
309
1
8
26.7%
3.7
Christian McCaffrey
52
27.8%
201
1
12
40.0%
3.9
Sam Darnold
26
13.9%
110
5
6
20.0%
4.2
Royce Freeman
15
8.0%
52
0
2
6.7%
3.5
