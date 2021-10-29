Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 26.5 points. A total of 62 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 62 points three of seven times.
  • So far this season, 85.7% of Tulane's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 56.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Bearcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).
  • Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
  • The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave allow per contest (493.9).
  • Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 493.9 yards.
  • This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
  • Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.
  • The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 26.5 points or more.
  • Tulane's games this season have gone over the point total six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).
  • This year the Green Wave average 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).
  • Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.
  • The Green Wave collect 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats give up.
  • When Tulane picks up more than 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
  • This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

CincinnatiStatsTulane

41.1

Avg. Points Scored

31.9

14.6

Avg. Points Allowed

42.3

420

Avg. Total Yards

402.9

296.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

493.9

9

Giveaways

16

19

Takeaways

7