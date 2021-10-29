Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 62 points three of seven times.
- So far this season, 85.7% of Tulane's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 56.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- In Cincinnati's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Bearcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).
- Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.
- The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave allow per contest (493.9).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 493.9 yards.
- This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 26.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this season have gone over the point total six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).
- This year the Green Wave average 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).
- Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.
- The Green Wave collect 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats give up.
- When Tulane picks up more than 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.
- This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulane
41.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.9
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
42.3
420
Avg. Total Yards
402.9
296.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
493.9
9
Giveaways
16
19
Takeaways
7