Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Yulman Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 26.5 points. A total of 62 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 62 points three of seven times.

So far this season, 85.7% of Tulane's games (6/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73, is 11 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 56.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.4 points this season, 10.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62-point over/under for this game is 2.8 points below the 64.8 points per game average total in Green Wave games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

In Cincinnati's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 26.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year, the Bearcats average just 1.2 fewer points per game (41.1) than the Green Wave allow (42.3).

Cincinnati is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 42.3 points.

The Bearcats average 73.9 fewer yards per game (420), than the Green Wave allow per contest (493.9).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 493.9 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread two times this year.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 26.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this season have gone over the point total six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).

This year the Green Wave average 17.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Bearcats surrender (14.6).

Tulane is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it records more than 14.6 points.

The Green Wave collect 402.9 yards per game, 106.5 more yards than the 296.4 the Bearcats give up.

When Tulane picks up more than 296.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 1-6 overall.

This year the Green Wave have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (19).

Season Stats