The New York Jets (1-5) are double-digit underdogs (-10.5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2). The game has a point total of 43.

Odds for Bengals vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in five of seven games this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.5 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.3, 3.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Bengals score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Jets give up.

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets allow per matchup.

When Cincinnati amasses over 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread one time this year.

New York's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Jets average 5.0 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals allow (18.3).

When New York records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals give up (339.9).

The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Jets home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Away from home, Cincinnati is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

In four road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over once.

This season, Bengals away games average 45.0 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).

