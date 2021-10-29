Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Bengals vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in five of seven games this season.
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 47.5 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.3, 3.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
- The 43.6 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Cincinnati has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Bengals score 27.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per outing the Jets give up.
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.
- The Bengals collect 369.6 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 402.5 the Jets allow per matchup.
- When Cincinnati amasses over 402.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (4).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Jets.
Jets stats and trends
- New York has covered the spread one time this year.
- New York's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Jets average 5.0 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Bengals allow (18.3).
- When New York records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Jets rack up 67.6 fewer yards per game (272.3) than the Bengals give up (339.9).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Jets home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- Away from home, Cincinnati is 3-1 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
- In four road games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over once.
- This season, Bengals away games average 45.0 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.