The Clemson Tigers (4-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Memorial Stadium. Florida State is a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is 47.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 47.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

In 85.7% of Florida State's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points lower than the two team's combined 51.3 points per game average.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.2 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.7 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 11.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Tigers score 20 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Seminoles allow per contest (26.4).

The Tigers rack up 321.3 yards per game, 67.6 fewer yards than the 388.9 the Seminoles allow per matchup.

When Clemson picks up more than 388.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Seminoles have takeaways (9).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Seminoles won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Florida State has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Seminoles rack up 16.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (14.6).

Florida State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team puts up more than 14.6 points.

The Seminoles rack up 413.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 337.6 the Tigers allow.

When Florida State picks up over 337.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (9).

Season Stats