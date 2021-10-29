The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road AFC North matchup with the Cleveland Browns (4-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The over/under is 42.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.0 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Browns have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Cleveland has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns put up just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.

The Browns average 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers give up per contest (352.3).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 352.3 yards.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).

Steelers stats and trends

So far this year Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Steelers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Steelers score 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).

The Steelers collect 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow (295.6).

When Pittsburgh totals over 295.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in four home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

