Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Browns vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in four of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Pittsburgh's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 44.2 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Browns games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.0 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Browns have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Cleveland has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Browns put up just 2.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Steelers allow (22.0).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.0 points.
- The Browns average 41.1 more yards per game (393.4) than the Steelers give up per contest (352.3).
- Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 352.3 yards.
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Steelers' takeaways (5).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
Steelers stats and trends
- So far this year Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Steelers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Steelers score 4.1 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Browns give up (23.6).
- The Steelers collect 28.2 more yards per game (323.8) than the Browns allow (295.6).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 295.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
- At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-1).
- This year, in four home games, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Browns home games this season is 45.6 points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Steelers away games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.