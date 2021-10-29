Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has churned out a team-best 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He has added 27 catches for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 45.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson, in two matchups versus the Panthers, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- Conceding 110.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Patterson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Patterson has 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- And he has added 14 catches for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three receiving TDs.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
55
37.9%
233
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Mike Davis
66
45.5%
214
1
10
45.5%
3.2
Wayne Gallman
8
5.5%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
10
6.9%
26
0
2
9.1%
2.6
