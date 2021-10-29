Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Cordarrelle Patterson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has churned out a team-best 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 27 catches for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).
  • The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 45.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson, in two matchups versus the Panthers, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 110.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Patterson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Patterson has 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • And he has added 14 catches for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three receiving TDs.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

55

37.9%

233

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Mike Davis

66

45.5%

214

1

10

45.5%

3.2

Wayne Gallman

8

5.5%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

10

6.9%

26

0

2

9.1%

2.6

Powered By Data Skrive