Cordarrelle Patterson will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-3) play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has churned out a team-best 233 rushing yards (38.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has added 27 catches for 296 yards (49.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 55 of his team's 145 carries this season (37.9%).

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Patterson's 0.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 45.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson, in two matchups versus the Panthers, has not run for a TD.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

Conceding 110.3 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Panthers have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Patterson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Patterson has 148 yards on 34 carries (49.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

And he has added 14 catches for 143 yards (47.7 per game) and three receiving TDs.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 55 37.9% 233 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Mike Davis 66 45.5% 214 1 10 45.5% 3.2 Wayne Gallman 8 5.5% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 10 6.9% 26 0 2 9.1% 2.6

