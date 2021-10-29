Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about D.J. Moore and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes take the field in Week 8 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's team-leading 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) have come via 46 receptions (73 targets), and he has three touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 27.8% (73 total) of his team's 263 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Moore is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Falcons, 17.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 263.2 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Moore was targeted 10 times, totaling 73 yards on six receptions.

Moore has contributed with 188 yards on 16 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 30 times and put up 62.7 receiving yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

