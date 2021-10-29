Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's team-leading 586 receiving yards (83.7 per game) have come via 46 receptions (73 targets), and he has three touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 27.8% (73 total) of his team's 263 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Moore is averaging 65.7 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Falcons, 17.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 263.2 yards per game the Falcons are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Moore was targeted 10 times, totaling 73 yards on six receptions.
- Moore has contributed with 188 yards on 16 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 30 times and put up 62.7 receiving yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.0%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
