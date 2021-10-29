Oddsmakers project the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) to be competitive in their attempt to continue their two-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (3-3) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 53.5 points only two times this year.

Dallas' games have gone over 53.5 points in five of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 5.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Vikings and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Minnesota has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys allow.

When Minnesota scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys allow per outing.

When Minnesota piles up over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has six wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Cowboys have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender (22.8).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys average 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up (358.3).

Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 358.3 yards.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In three home games this year, Minnesota has not gone over the total.

This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

Away from home, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In three road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

