Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Vikings vs. Cowboys
Over/under insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined for 53.5 points only two times this year.
- Dallas' games have gone over 53.5 points in five of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 5.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 6.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Vikings and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 1.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Minnesota has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- The Vikings put up 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Cowboys allow.
- When Minnesota scores more than 24.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings rack up 414.2 yards per game, 33.0 more yards than the 381.2 the Cowboys allow per outing.
- When Minnesota piles up over 381.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Cowboys have forced (14).
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas has six wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Cowboys have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Dallas has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this season (five times in six games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys score 34.2 points per game, 11.4 more than the Vikings surrender (22.8).
- Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Cowboys average 102.5 more yards per game (460.8) than the Vikings give up (358.3).
- Dallas is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team totals over 358.3 yards.
- This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over seven times, while the Vikings have forced 7 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this year, Minnesota has not gone over the total.
- This season, Vikings home games average 51.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
- Away from home, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
- In three road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.
- This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
