Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert has 286 yards receiving on 18 catches (24 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 40.9 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 24 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.
- Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Goedert racked up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, which is exactly the same as his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
- This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Raiders, Goedert was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 70 yards (23.3 yards per reception).
- Goedert has caught five passes on eight targets for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
