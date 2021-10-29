Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) hit the field in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert has 286 yards receiving on 18 catches (24 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 40.9 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 24 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.
  • Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Goedert racked up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, which is exactly the same as his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
  • This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Goedert was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 70 yards (23.3 yards per reception).
  • Goedert has caught five passes on eight targets for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

