Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Dallas Goedert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) hit the field in Week 8 at Ford Field.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert has 286 yards receiving on 18 catches (24 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 40.9 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 24 of his team's 243 passing attempts this season, or 9.9% of the target share.

Goedert (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Goedert racked up zero receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, which is exactly the same as his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.

This week Goedert will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Lions defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Goedert was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 70 yards (23.3 yards per reception).

Goedert has caught five passes on eight targets for 98 yards during his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

