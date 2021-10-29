Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before placing any bets on Darnell Mooney's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has reeled in 27 passes for a team-best 345 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 49.3 yards per game.
  • Mooney has been the target of 24.3% (44 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.
  • Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while running the ball 53.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Mooney has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

44

24.3%

27

345

1

3

18.8%

Allen Robinson II

40

22.1%

23

250

1

4

25.0%

Cole Kmet

30

16.6%

19

173

0

2

12.5%

Marquise Goodwin

17

9.4%

9

91

0

1

6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive