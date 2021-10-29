Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Chicago vs. San Francisco
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has reeled in 27 passes for a team-best 345 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 49.3 yards per game.
- Mooney has been the target of 24.3% (44 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.
- Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while running the ball 53.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Mooney has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
44
24.3%
27
345
1
3
18.8%
Allen Robinson II
40
22.1%
23
250
1
4
25.0%
Cole Kmet
30
16.6%
19
173
0
2
12.5%
Marquise Goodwin
17
9.4%
9
91
0
1
6.2%
