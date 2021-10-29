Before placing any bets on Darnell Mooney's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) take the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has reeled in 27 passes for a team-best 345 yards and one touchdown. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 49.3 yards per game.

Mooney has been the target of 24.3% (44 total) of his team's 181 passing attempts this season.

Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.0% of the time while running the ball 53.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers are giving up 221.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Mooney was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 39 yards (19.5 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Mooney has caught 10 passes on 18 targets for 119 yards and one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 44 24.3% 27 345 1 3 18.8% Allen Robinson II 40 22.1% 23 250 1 4 25.0% Cole Kmet 30 16.6% 19 173 0 2 12.5% Marquise Goodwin 17 9.4% 9 91 0 1 6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive