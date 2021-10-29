Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 38 catches on 63 targets, with a team-high 648 receiving yards (108.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Samuel was targeted 11 times, picking up 100 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Samuel has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0% Mohamed Sanu 17 8.8% 11 113 0 2 10.0%

Powered By Data Skrive