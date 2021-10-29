Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Author:

Before Deebo Samuel hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (3-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 8 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 38 catches on 63 targets, with a team-high 648 receiving yards (108.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Samuel was targeted 11 times, picking up 100 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Samuel has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

63

32.6%

38

648

4

6

30.0%

George Kittle

28

14.5%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

8.3%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

Mohamed Sanu

17

8.8%

11

113

0

2

10.0%

