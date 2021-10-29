Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 38 catches on 63 targets, with a team-high 648 receiving yards (108.0 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 32.6% (63 total) of his team's 193 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 30.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while running the football 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have conceded 14 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Samuel was targeted 11 times, picking up 100 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Samuel has caught 18 passes on 33 targets for 314 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
63
32.6%
38
648
4
6
30.0%
George Kittle
28
14.5%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
8.3%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
Mohamed Sanu
17
8.8%
11
113
0
2
10.0%
