Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Broncos vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only two times this year.
- Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 3.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 3.6 points lower than the 48.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Broncos games have an average total of 42.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year, the Broncos average 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
- The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per matchup.
- Denver is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 406.0 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has covered the spread one time this season.
- This year, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.1 points.
- The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos give up per outing (323.4).
- In games that Washington totals more than 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Home and road insights
- Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Denver has hit the over once in three home games this season.
- This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Washington is 1-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
- Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
- This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
