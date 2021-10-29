A pair of struggling teams meet when the Denver Broncos (3-4), losers of four straight, face the Washington Football Team (2-5), who are on a three-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Washington is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. The over/under is 44.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only two times this year.

Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 3.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.6 points lower than the 48.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Broncos games have an average total of 42.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Broncos average 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).

The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per matchup.

Denver is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 406.0 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread one time this season.

This year, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.1 points.

The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos give up per outing (323.4).

In games that Washington totals more than 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Denver has hit the over once in three home games this season.

This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Washington is 1-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this season.

This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.