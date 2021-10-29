Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

A pair of struggling teams meet when the Denver Broncos (3-4), losers of four straight, face the Washington Football Team (2-5), who are on a three-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. Washington is a 3.5-point underdog in the game. The over/under is 44.5 for this game.

Odds for Broncos vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have scored at least 44.5 points only two times this year.
  • Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 3.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.6 points lower than the 48.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 42.6 points this season, 1.9 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 2.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Denver's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year, the Broncos average 10.0 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Football Team allow (30.0).
  • The Broncos collect 347.6 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 406.0 the Football Team allow per matchup.
  • Denver is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses over 406.0 yards.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Football Team have forced (8).
  • Washington has covered the spread one time this season.
  • This year, the Football Team are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Football Team put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.1 the Broncos give up.
  • Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.1 points.
  • The Football Team collect 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos give up per outing (323.4).
  • In games that Washington totals more than 323.4 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Denver has hit the over once in three home games this season.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Washington is 1-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
  • Washington has hit the over twice in three away games this season.
  • This season, Football Team away games average 47.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

