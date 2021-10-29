Derrick Henry has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 191 times for 869 yards (124.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 154 yards (22.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 229 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (83.4%).

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Colts are 3.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games against the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.

Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).

Recent Performances

Henry put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 29 times.

He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Henry has run for 359 yards on 78 carries (119.7 ypg), with six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 191 83.4% 869 10 29 85.3% 4.6 Ryan Tannehill 21 9.2% 139 3 5 14.7% 6.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 0.9% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

