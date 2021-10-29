Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 191 times for 869 yards (124.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 154 yards (22.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 229 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (83.4%).
- The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Colts.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Colts are 3.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games against the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.
- Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).
Recent Performances
- Henry put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 29 times.
- He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Henry has run for 359 yards on 78 carries (119.7 ypg), with six touchdowns.
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
191
83.4%
869
10
29
85.3%
4.6
Ryan Tannehill
21
9.2%
139
3
5
14.7%
6.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
3.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
0.9%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
Powered By Data Skrive