October 29, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Derrick Henry has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Henry and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) take on the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tennessee's top rusher, Henry, has carried the ball 191 times for 869 yards (124.1 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 154 yards (22.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 229 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (83.4%).
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Henry's 97.6 rushing yards per game over his last 10 matchups against the Colts are 3.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry has had a rushing touchdown in four games against the Colts, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, allowing 111.0 yards per game.
  • Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (two).

Recent Performances

  • Henry put together an 86-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 29 times.
  • He added two receptions for 16 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Henry has run for 359 yards on 78 carries (119.7 ypg), with six touchdowns.

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

191

83.4%

869

10

29

85.3%

4.6

Ryan Tannehill

21

9.2%

139

3

5

14.7%

6.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

3.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

0.9%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

