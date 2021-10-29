Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 32 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 406 receiving yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 21.8% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- The 279.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up 61 yards on five receptions.
- Smith has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 169 yards over his last three outings, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
Jalen Reagor
30
12.3%
19
165
2
1
3.0%
