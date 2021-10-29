Devonta Smith will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 32 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 406 receiving yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 21.8% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

The 279.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up 61 yards on five receptions.

Smith has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 169 yards over his last three outings, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2% Jalen Reagor 30 12.3% 19 165 2 1 3.0%

