Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Devonta Smith will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) and the Detroit Lions (0-7) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Smith has 32 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 406 receiving yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 21.8% of the 243 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • The 279.6 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Smith was targeted nine times and racked up 61 yards on five receptions.
  • Smith has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 169 yards over his last three outings, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

Jalen Reagor

30

12.3%

19

165

2

1

3.0%

Powered By Data Skrive