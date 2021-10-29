Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has hauled in 34 passes for a team-high 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 62.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- Johnson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Johnson's 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns are 48.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.
- The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 game against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded nine catches for 71 yards.
- In his last three games, Johnson's 20 grabs are good enough for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive