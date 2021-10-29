Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Diontae Johnson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-3) square off in a Week 8 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has hauled in 34 passes for a team-high 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 62.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
  • Johnson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Johnson's 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns are 48.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 game against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded nine catches for 71 yards.
  • In his last three games, Johnson's 20 grabs are good enough for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive