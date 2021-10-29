Diontae Johnson will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-3) square off in a Week 8 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has hauled in 34 passes for a team-high 376 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 50 times and averages 62.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.3% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

Johnson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 64.2% passing plays and 35.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Johnson's 48.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Browns are 48.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.6 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have conceded 16 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 game against the Seahawks, Johnson was targeted 13 times and recorded nine catches for 71 yards.

In his last three games, Johnson's 20 grabs are good enough for 235 yards (78.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 28 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0% Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0%

