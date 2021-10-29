Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has picked up a team-high 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also has 30 receiving yards (5.0 per game) on four catches.
- He has handled 63, or 37.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Mitchell will go up against a Bears squad that allows 122.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Mitchell has 150 rushing yards on 27 attempts (50.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
63
37.5%
296
2
5
29.4%
4.7
Trey Sermon
31
18.5%
135
1
1
5.9%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
16.1%
133
1
4
23.5%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
9
5.4%
42
1
2
11.8%
4.7
