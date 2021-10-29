Elijah Mitchell has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has picked up a team-high 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He also has 30 receiving yards (5.0 per game) on four catches.

He has handled 63, or 37.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Mitchell will go up against a Bears squad that allows 122.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Mitchell has 150 rushing yards on 27 attempts (50.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 63 37.5% 296 2 5 29.4% 4.7 Trey Sermon 31 18.5% 135 1 1 5.9% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 16.1% 133 1 4 23.5% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 9 5.4% 42 1 2 11.8% 4.7

Powered By Data Skrive