October 29, 2021
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Author:

Elijah Mitchell has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-4) in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has picked up a team-high 296 rushing yards (49.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also has 30 receiving yards (5.0 per game) on four catches.
  • He has handled 63, or 37.5%, of his team's 168 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Mitchell will go up against a Bears squad that allows 122.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Mitchell carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Mitchell has 150 rushing yards on 27 attempts (50.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

63

37.5%

296

2

5

29.4%

4.7

Trey Sermon

31

18.5%

135

1

1

5.9%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

16.1%

133

1

4

23.5%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

9

5.4%

42

1

2

11.8%

4.7

