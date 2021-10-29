Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 39 targets have led to 24 catches for 413 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Sanders has been the target of 39 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- This week Sanders will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 game against the Titans, Sanders was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 91 yards (18.2 yards per catch).
- Sanders has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 73.0 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
11.6%
21
286
5
7
14.3%
