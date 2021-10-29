Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 8 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 39 targets have led to 24 catches for 413 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • Sanders has been the target of 39 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • This week Sanders will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 game against the Titans, Sanders was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 91 yards (18.2 yards per catch).
  • Sanders has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 73.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

