Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 8 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 39 targets have led to 24 catches for 413 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Sanders has been the target of 39 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 16.8% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Sanders has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 25.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 game against the Titans, Sanders was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 91 yards (18.2 yards per catch).

Sanders has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns during his last three games, averaging 73.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

