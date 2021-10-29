Publish date:
Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is eight points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 40.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends
- Florida Atlantic has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Owls average 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners give up (19.3).
- When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up 142.3 more yards per game (440.3) than the Miners allow per contest (298).
- When Florida Atlantic amasses over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Miners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Miners average 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls allow (21).
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21 points.
- The Miners average 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls give up.
- UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 372.6 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida Atlantic
|Stats
|UTEP
30.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
21
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
440.3
Avg. Total Yards
387.7
372.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
13