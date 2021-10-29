The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UTEP Miners (6-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in matchup between C-USA foes at FAU Stadium. UTEP is an 11-point underdog. The contest's over/under is 47.5.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is eight points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 40.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Owls and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have been favored by 11 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Owls average 11.3 more points per game (30.6) than the Miners give up (19.3).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 19.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 142.3 more yards per game (440.3) than the Miners allow per contest (298).

When Florida Atlantic amasses over 298 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two fewer than the Miners have forced (13).

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Miners have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 11 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Miners average 3.9 more points per game (24.9) than the Owls allow (21).

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 21 points.

The Miners average 387.7 yards per game, just 15.1 more than the 372.6 the Owls give up.

UTEP is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 372.6 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over four more times (15 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (11) this season.

