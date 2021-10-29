Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) clash in the 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30. The Bulldogs are large, 14-point favorites. The point total is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 23.3 points above the 27.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Georgia has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more so far this season.
  • Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).
  • When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs collect 430.1 yards per game, 94.7 more yards than the 335.4 the Gators give up per matchup.
  • When Georgia amasses more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
  • Florida has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
  • Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • This year the Gators put up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
  • Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.
  • The Gators collect 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs give up.
  • In games that Florida churns out over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

GeorgiaStatsFlorida

38.4

Avg. Points Scored

34.4

6.6

Avg. Points Allowed

21.1

430.1

Avg. Total Yards

501.7

209.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

335.4

7

Giveaways

13

10

Takeaways

6