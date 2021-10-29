The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 0-0 SEC) and the Florida Gators (4-3, 0-0 SEC) clash in the 2021 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, October 30. The Bulldogs are large, 14-point favorites. The point total is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Florida

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.

Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 23.3 points above the 27.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more so far this season.

Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).

When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 430.1 yards per game, 94.7 more yards than the 335.4 the Gators give up per matchup.

When Georgia amasses more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year the Gators put up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.

The Gators collect 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Florida churns out over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats