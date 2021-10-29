Publish date:
Georgia vs. Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in three of seven games this season.
- Florida's games have gone over 51 points in four of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 21.8 points lower than the two team's combined 72.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 23.3 points above the 27.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48 points per game, three fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.9 PPG average total in Gators games this season is 7.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 14 points or more so far this season.
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs average 17.3 more points per game (38.4) than the Gators surrender (21.1).
- When Georgia scores more than 21.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 430.1 yards per game, 94.7 more yards than the 335.4 the Gators give up per matchup.
- When Georgia amasses more than 335.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Gators won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- This year the Gators put up 27.8 more points per game (34.4) than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 6.6 points.
- The Gators collect 501.7 yards per game, 292.6 more yards than the 209.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- In games that Florida churns out over 209.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Gators have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Florida
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
34.4
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
501.7
209.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.4
7
Giveaways
13
10
Takeaways
6