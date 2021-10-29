The Georgia State Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 6-point favorites on the road at Allen E. Paulson Stadium against the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered running games, with the Panthers 16th in rushing yards per game, and the Eagles 10th. This matchup has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.5 points, two fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Panthers average 24.3 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Eagles allow per matchup (33.9).

The Panthers rack up 106.9 fewer yards per game (388.4) than the Eagles give up per matchup (495.3).

When Georgia State picks up over 495.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (5).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Southern has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 9.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Panthers allow (32.4).

The Eagles collect 359.6 yards per game, 54.3 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Panthers allow.

Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 413.9 yards.

This year the Eagles have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

Season Stats