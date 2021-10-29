The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.8 points per game, 1.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 52 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.7, 3.2 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Yellow Jackets score 7.0 more points per game (30.1) than the Hokies surrender (23.1).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 45.0 more yards per game (426.6) than the Hokies give up per outing (381.6).

When Georgia Tech totals more than 381.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Yellow Jackets have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Hokies have takeaways (8).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Hokies have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Hokies put up 5.2 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.9).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 28.9 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hokies rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (329.7) than the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup (418.7).

This season the Hokies have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Yellow Jackets have takeaways (9).

