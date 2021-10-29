Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Houston Cougars (6-1, 0-0 AAC) take the No.14 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 19 SMU Mustangs (7-0, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 6 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cougars are only 1-point favorites. The over/under for the game is set at 62.

Odds for Houston vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more only one time this year.
  • So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
  • The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
  • Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Houston has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
  • The Cougars score 36.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Mustangs allow per outing (22.7).
  • Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
  • The Cougars average 363.7 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 396 the Mustangs allow per outing.
  • In games that Houston totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
  • In SMU's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Mustangs put up 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars give up (17.3).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.
  • The Mustangs rack up 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (278.9).
  • SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team amasses more than 278.9 yards.
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSMU

36.3

Avg. Points Scored

42.7

17.3

Avg. Points Allowed

22.7

363.7

Avg. Total Yards

525.4

278.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

396

7

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

10