Houston vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more only one time this year.
- So far this season, 50% of SMU's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.
- The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- Cougars games have an average total of 54.9 points this season, 7.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.8 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Cougars have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).
- The Cougars score 36.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Mustangs allow per outing (22.7).
- Houston is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
- The Cougars average 363.7 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 396 the Mustangs allow per outing.
- In games that Houston totals more than 396 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars have seven giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have 10 takeaways .
SMU Stats and Trends
- In SMU's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been underdogs by 1 point or more once this year and covered the spread.
- SMU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Mustangs put up 42.7 points per game, 25.4 more than the Cougars give up (17.3).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team records more than 17.3 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 246.5 more yards per game (525.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (278.9).
- SMU is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team amasses more than 278.9 yards.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|SMU
36.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
17.3
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
363.7
Avg. Total Yards
525.4
278.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396
7
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
10