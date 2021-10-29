Big Ten foes meet when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Rutgers is favored by 1.5 points. The contest's point total is set at 41.5.

Odds for Rutgers vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Rutgers has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of six games this season.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.4 points per game, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Scarlet Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 8.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 11.0 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Scarlet Knights score just 0.3 more points per game (24.1) than the Fighting Illini surrender (23.8).

When Rutgers scores more than 23.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 335.7 yards per game, 67.1 fewer yards than the 402.8 the Fighting Illini give up per contest.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Fighting Illini have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Fighting Illini rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Scarlet Knights give up (22.6).

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 46.2 fewer yards per game (323.9) than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (370.1).

In games that Illinois amasses more than 370.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, one fewer times than the Scarlet Knights have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats