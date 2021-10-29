Publish date:
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colts vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Tennessee's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.
- Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Colts stats and trends
- Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Colts rack up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per outing the Titans allow.
- When Indianapolis scores more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Colts rack up 357.1 yards per game, only 19.8 fewer than the 376.9 the Titans allow per matchup.
- When Indianapolis churns out more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).
Titans stats and trends
- In Tennessee's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Titans have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- Tennessee has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).
- Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
- The Titans collect 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts give up (354.1).
- In games that Tennessee picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This season the Titans have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Colts have takeaways (16).
Home and road insights
- Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.
- The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Indianapolis has hit the over once in three home games this season.
- The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
- Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- In three away games this year, Tennessee has hit the over every time.
- This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).
