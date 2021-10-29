The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are an underdog by just 2.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak intact in a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The over/under is set at 51.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have scored at least 51 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 71.4% of Tennessee's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 0.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.3 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

Colts games have an average total of 45.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Colts covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Indianapolis has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.4 per outing the Titans allow.

When Indianapolis scores more than 23.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Colts rack up 357.1 yards per game, only 19.8 fewer than the 376.9 the Titans allow per matchup.

When Indianapolis churns out more than 376.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Colts have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Titans have takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Titans have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Tennessee has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Titans rack up 6.3 more points per game (27.6) than the Colts allow (21.3).

Tennessee is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Titans collect 28.3 more yards per game (382.4) than the Colts give up (354.1).

In games that Tennessee picks up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Titans have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Colts have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, at home this year.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Indianapolis has hit the over once in three home games this season.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

Tennessee is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the Titans have one win ATS (1-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three away games this year, Tennessee has hit the over every time.

This season, Titans away games average 49.0 points, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

Powered by Data Skrive.