The No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 7-point favorites on the road at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both teams feature strong rush defenses, with the Cyclones 15th against the run in the nation, and the Mountaineers 19th defending the rushing attack. The contest has an over/under of 48.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 48.5 points four of six times.

So far this season, 42.9% of West Virginia's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

Saturday's total is 12.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 49.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Cyclones rack up 32.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Mountaineers surrender per contest (21.7).

When Iowa State puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 72.2 more yards per game (428.9) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (356.7).

When Iowa State picks up more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Mountaineers score 11.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cyclones give up (17).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 17 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 128.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Cyclones allow per matchup (262.3).

West Virginia is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses more than 262.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats