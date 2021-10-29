Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has been targeted 51 times and has 35 catches, leading the Bengals with 754 yards (107.7 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With seven passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
  • Chase's 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 457 yards (152.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

Tee Higgins

43

20.2%

25

256

2

5

27.8%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive