Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 51 times and has 35 catches, leading the Bengals with 754 yards (107.7 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.

With seven passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.

Chase's 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 457 yards (152.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% Tee Higgins 43 20.2% 25 256 2 5 27.8% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

