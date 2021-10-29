Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has been targeted 51 times and has 35 catches, leading the Bengals with 754 yards (107.7 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
- Chase has been the target of 51 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 23.9% of the target share.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 11.1% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.4% of the time while running the football 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- The Jets have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.8 yards per game through the air.
- With seven passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards (25.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
- Chase's 18 grabs (26 targets) have netted him 457 yards (152.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
Tee Higgins
43
20.2%
25
256
2
5
27.8%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
