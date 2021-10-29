Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit

Author:

Jalen Hurts will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) play the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards while completing 61.2% of his throws (148-of-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.1 yards per game).
  • He also has 361 rushing yards on 66 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Eagles have thrown the ball in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 242 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts put together a 236-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Hurts tacked on 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) while going 52-for-97 (53.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

53

21.8%

32

406

1

2

6.1%

Quez Watkins

26

10.7%

18

348

0

4

12.1%

Dallas Goedert

24

9.9%

18

286

2

5

15.2%

