Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Philadelphia vs. Detroit
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards while completing 61.2% of his throws (148-of-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.1 yards per game).
- He also has 361 rushing yards on 66 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game on the ground.
- The Eagles have thrown the ball in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 242 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Detroit
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Hurts put together a 236-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Hurts tacked on 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) while going 52-for-97 (53.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
53
21.8%
32
406
1
2
6.1%
Quez Watkins
26
10.7%
18
348
0
4
12.1%
Dallas Goedert
24
9.9%
18
286
2
5
15.2%
