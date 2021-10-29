Jalen Hurts will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 8 matchup sees Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) play the Detroit Lions (0-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has passed for 1,716 yards while completing 61.2% of his throws (148-of-242), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (245.1 yards per game).

He also has 361 rushing yards on 66 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 51.6 yards per game on the ground.

The Eagles have thrown the ball in 59.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 242 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (279.6 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Hurts put together a 236-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Hurts tacked on 13 carries for 61 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Hurts has put up 549 passing yards (183.0 per game) while going 52-for-97 (53.6% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 32 times for 135 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 53 21.8% 32 406 1 2 6.1% Quez Watkins 26 10.7% 18 348 0 4 12.1% Dallas Goedert 24 9.9% 18 286 2 5 15.2%

