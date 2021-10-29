There will be player prop betting options available for Jameis Winston before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Winston's New Orleans Saints (4-2) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).

He also has 126 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.

The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Winston has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Winston threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers are giving up 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Seahawks, Winston went 19-for-35 (54.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Winston tacked on eight carries for 40 yards, averaging five yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Winston has collected 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while completing 51 of 88 passes (58% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 28 18.1% 16 254 3 4 19.0% Alvin Kamara 33 21.3% 25 241 4 5 23.8% Deonte Harris 16 10.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0%

