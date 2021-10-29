Publish date:
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).
- He also has 126 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Winston has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Winston threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The Buccaneers are giving up 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Seahawks, Winston went 19-for-35 (54.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Winston tacked on eight carries for 40 yards, averaging five yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Winston has collected 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while completing 51 of 88 passes (58% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
28
18.1%
16
254
3
4
19.0%
Alvin Kamara
33
21.3%
25
241
4
5
23.8%
Deonte Harris
16
10.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
