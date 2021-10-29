Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Jameis Winston before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Winston's New Orleans Saints (4-2) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Winston has thrown for 1,114 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes (89-of-151), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (185.7 per game).
  • He also has 126 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown, averaging 21.0 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 45.3% passing plays and 54.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Winston has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 37.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Winston's 22.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Buccaneers are 232.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Winston threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Buccaneers, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are giving up 277.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Seahawks, Winston went 19-for-35 (54.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Winston tacked on eight carries for 40 yards, averaging five yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Winston has collected 727 passing yards (242.3 per game) while completing 51 of 88 passes (58% completion percentage), with six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has tacked on 66 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 22.0 yards per game.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

28

18.1%

16

254

3

4

19.0%

Alvin Kamara

33

21.3%

25

241

4

5

23.8%

Deonte Harris

16

10.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

