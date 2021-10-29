Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
- The Lions have called a pass in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 268.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those contests against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 236.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Goff completed 61.1% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Goff has passed for 673 yards while completing 62.8% of his throws (71-of-113), with one touchdown and four interceptions (224.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D'Andre Swift
52
18.8%
42
391
2
6
20.0%
T.J. Hockenson
53
19.2%
38
359
2
5
16.7%
Kalif Raymond
39
14.1%
26
334
2
3
10.0%
