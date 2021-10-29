Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 8 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 268.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those contests against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 236.4 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Goff completed 61.1% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Goff has passed for 673 yards while completing 62.8% of his throws (71-of-113), with one touchdown and four interceptions (224.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D'Andre Swift 52 18.8% 42 391 2 6 20.0% T.J. Hockenson 53 19.2% 38 359 2 5 16.7% Kalif Raymond 39 14.1% 26 334 2 3 10.0%

