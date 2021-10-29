Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Detroit vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jared Goff's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 8 matchup sees Goff's Detroit Lions (0-7) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 1,773 passing yards (253.3 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (181-of-274) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 76 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 10.9 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 49.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 30 of his 274 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Goff averaged 268.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles, 268.3 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those contests against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 236.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Goff completed 61.1% of his passes for 268 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Goff has passed for 673 yards while completing 62.8% of his throws (71-of-113), with one touchdown and four interceptions (224.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D'Andre Swift

52

18.8%

42

391

2

6

20.0%

T.J. Hockenson

53

19.2%

38

359

2

5

16.7%

Kalif Raymond

39

14.1%

26

334

2

3

10.0%

