October 29, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo

Before placing any wagers on Jaylen Waddle's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (1-6) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 54.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 57 times.
  • So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Waddle had 48 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bills, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
  • The 192.8 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, Waddle's 19 receptions have yielded 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

57

20.6%

44

384

3

5

20.0%

Mike Gesicki

51

18.4%

37

427

2

2

8.0%

DeVante Parker

32

11.6%

17

242

1

2

8.0%

Myles Gaskin

36

13.0%

28

146

3

5

20.0%

