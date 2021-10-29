Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 54.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 57 times.
- So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Waddle had 48 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bills, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.
- The 192.8 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Waddle's 19 receptions have yielded 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
