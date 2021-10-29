Before placing any wagers on Jaylen Waddle's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals meet in Week 8 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (1-6) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's stat line this year shows 44 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns. He puts up 54.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 57 times.

So far this season, 20.6% of the 277 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.8% of the time while running the ball 34.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Waddle had 48 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bills, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Waddle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.

The 192.8 passing yards the Bills allow per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

The Bills have given up five touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together an 83-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Waddle's 19 receptions have yielded 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 27 times.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive