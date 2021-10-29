Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (94-of-145) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In one matchup against the Bears, Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards, 83.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bears.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo put together a 181-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Garoppolo has put up 346 passing yards (115.3 per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (30-of-50) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

63

32.6%

38

648

4

6

30.0%

George Kittle

28

14.5%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

8.3%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

