In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (2-4) and the Chicago Bears (3-4) square off in a Week 8 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (94-of-145) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Chicago

In one matchup against the Bears, Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards, 83.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bears.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 181-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Garoppolo has put up 346 passing yards (115.3 per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (30-of-50) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 63 32.6% 38 648 4 6 30.0% George Kittle 28 14.5% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 8.3% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

