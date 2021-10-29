Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - San Francisco vs. Chicago
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 1,106 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (94-of-145) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo accounts for 43.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 16 of his 145 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In one matchup against the Bears, Garoppolo threw for 293 passing yards, 83.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bears.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The Bears are giving up 242.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears' defense is 22nd in the NFL, giving up 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 181-yard performance against the Colts last week, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Garoppolo has put up 346 passing yards (115.3 per game) and has a 60% completion percentage this year (30-of-50) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
63
32.6%
38
648
4
6
30.0%
George Kittle
28
14.5%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
8.3%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
