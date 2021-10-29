Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 1,956 passing yards this season (279.4 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (146-of-212), throwing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He also has 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 17 of his 212 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 416 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

Burrow has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 64.8% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 51 23.9% 35 754 6 2 11.1% Tyler Boyd 45 21.1% 32 329 1 3 16.7% C.J. Uzomah 19 8.9% 17 256 5 1 5.6%

