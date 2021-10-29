Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 8 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) take on the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 1,956 passing yards this season (279.4 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (146-of-212), throwing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has attempted 17 of his 212 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 416 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Burrow has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 64.8% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on nine carries.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

51

23.9%

35

754

6

2

11.1%

Tyler Boyd

45

21.1%

32

329

1

3

16.7%

C.J. Uzomah

19

8.9%

17

256

5

1

5.6%

