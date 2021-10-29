Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 1,956 passing yards this season (279.4 per game) and has a 68.9% completion percentage (146-of-212), throwing 17 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
- He also has 44 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 53.4% passing plays and 46.6% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 17 of his 212 passes in the red zone, accounting for 58.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- The 291.8 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed seven touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Burrow went 23-for-38 (60.5%) for 416 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- Burrow has 968 passing yards (322.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 64.8% of his throws and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on nine carries.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
51
23.9%
35
754
6
2
11.1%
Tyler Boyd
45
21.1%
32
329
1
3
16.7%
C.J. Uzomah
19
8.9%
17
256
5
1
5.6%
