October 29, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) play the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 123 times for 539 yards (77.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 13 receptions for 90 yards (12.9 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his lone career matchup against the Jets, Mixon notched 44 rushing yards, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.
  • Conceding 127.5 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Jets have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Mixon has 186 yards on 40 carries (62.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
  • Mixon has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

123

66.1%

539

4

6

54.5%

4.4

Samaje Perine

31

16.7%

139

1

1

9.1%

4.5

Joe Burrow

18

9.7%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.4

Chris Evans

4

2.2%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

