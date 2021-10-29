Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Cincinnati vs. New York
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 123 times for 539 yards (77.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 13 receptions for 90 yards (12.9 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his lone career matchup against the Jets, Mixon notched 44 rushing yards, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.
- Conceding 127.5 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Jets have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Mixon has 186 yards on 40 carries (62.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
- Mixon has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
123
66.1%
539
4
6
54.5%
4.4
Samaje Perine
31
16.7%
139
1
1
9.1%
4.5
Joe Burrow
18
9.7%
44
0
2
18.2%
2.4
Chris Evans
4
2.2%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
