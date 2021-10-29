Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 8 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) play the New York Jets (1-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 123 times for 539 yards (77.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 13 receptions for 90 yards (12.9 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 123, or 66.1%, of his team's 186 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.4% of the time while running the ball 46.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his lone career matchup against the Jets, Mixon notched 44 rushing yards, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon ran for a touchdown in that game against the Jets.

Conceding 127.5 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Jets have given up 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Ravens, Mixon carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Mixon has 186 yards on 40 carries (62.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Mixon has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 123 66.1% 539 4 6 54.5% 4.4 Samaje Perine 31 16.7% 139 1 1 9.1% 4.5 Joe Burrow 18 9.7% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.4 Chris Evans 4 2.2% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

