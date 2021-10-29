Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has churned out a team-best 579 rushing yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).

The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his two career matchups against them, Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 34.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor, in two matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.

Taylor will go up against a Titans squad that allows 103.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Titans have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Taylor picked up 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Taylor has run for 305 yards on 47 carries (101.7 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

He has added 132 receiving yards on seven catches (44.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 105 54.7% 579 5 34 72.3% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 34 17.7% 115 1 5 10.6% 3.4 Marlon Mack 28 14.6% 101 0 2 4.3% 3.6 Carson Wentz 22 11.5% 97 1 6 12.8% 4.4

