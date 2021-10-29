Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Jonathan Taylor will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 8 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has churned out a team-best 579 rushing yards (82.7 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 213 yards (30.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 105 of his team's 192 carries this season (54.7%).
  • The Colts, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his two career matchups against them, Taylor has averaged 38 rushing yards per game versus the Titans, 34.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in two matchups against the Titans, has not run for a TD.
  • Taylor will go up against a Titans squad that allows 103.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Titans have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Taylor picked up 107 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has run for 305 yards on 47 carries (101.7 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He has added 132 receiving yards on seven catches (44.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

105

54.7%

579

5

34

72.3%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

34

17.7%

115

1

5

10.6%

3.4

Marlon Mack

28

14.6%

101

0

2

4.3%

3.6

Carson Wentz

22

11.5%

97

1

6

12.8%

4.4

